"A Guided Exhibition on Pisgah National Forest" showcases recent work of a new community-engaged archaeological project in the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest. By locating and curating objects all but lost among the understories of the forest (ancient pathways, agrarian homesteads, overgrown pastures, remnants of logging or milling operations), this project aims to reconnect the diverse communities of western North Carolina with stories of Pisgah's bewilderingly diverse pasts. Weaving these stories into the fabric of different forest trails, "A Guided Exhibition on Pisgah National Forest" will debut a Web-based exhibition that will continue to develop organically over the coming year.



Featuring:



Christopher Witmore, classical archaeologist, TTU

Jennifer Gates-Foster, classical archaeologist, University of North Carolina

Caleb T. Lightfoot, architect and designer

Register for this event at https://texastech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1BAqcK2wQyi9ia6FnV5Ygw









