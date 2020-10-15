Are you interested in the electric guitar in American culture?

Have you listened to the Humanities Center's new podcast Humanities Now yet? The October episode is devoted to TTU's "Electric Guitar in American Culture" conference and features interviews with musicologists Roger Landes and Christopher J. Smith. Among the many musicians that get discussed in the conversation are Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix, Wes Montgomery, Prince, Frank Zappa, and the recently departed Eddie Van Halen.

Have a listen at http://ttuhumanitiescenter.buzzsprout.com/ or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Posted:

