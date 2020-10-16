WHAT IS THIS STUDY ABOUT?

This online study is interested in the attitudes expressed by Hispanic and Latino/a/x college students regarding their transition from adolescence to adulthood.

You will also be asked about your feelings about your culture, family, and childhood economic situation.

HOW LONG WILL THE STUDY TAKE ?

The screening survey only takes 1-2 minutes.

Those who qualify may participate in the full survey, which takes approximately 30 minutes.

After the survey, you can enter a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card. The odds of winning are 1 in 50.

SURVEY LINK

Click below to be taken to the survey.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3JAlqbshlUffiL3

This study is a dissertation project conducted by Ali Joy Luempert (ali.j.luempert@ttu.edu, 806-834-5741) under the supervision of Dr. Monica J. Martin (monica.j.martin@ttu.edu, 806-834-8081).

Texas Tech University has an Institutional Review Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research, and has reviewed and approved this study: IRB2020-395