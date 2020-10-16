



CULTURE FEST

Sunday, October 25 ~ Free & Open to the Texas Tech Community & their Families

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Multi-Site Outdoor Locations: International Cultural Center, Student Union Building Free Speech Area, & Gazebo at Urbanovsky Park

**Each location’s festivities are scheduled simultaneously**

Celebrate the diverse multicultural heritage with the Texas Tech International Community!

This year’s Cultural Fest festivities are scheduled concurrently throughout campus, where the Texas Tech Community can participate with international student – led organizations. The festival will include international music & dance, art projects and cultural activities.

Click this link for more information, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2020/culture_fest.php

Health and safety precautions will be taken such as social distancing, face covering, hand sanitation, and more.










