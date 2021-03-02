Representatives from several Summer Camps will available to speak with you virtually through Hire Red Raiders!

Camps will be hiring all majors and classifications for a variety of positions. Students who work at a summer camp will have excellent experiences to add to their resumes!

Please register to receive up-to-date information and details about the fair.

Need help developing your resume? Call the Career Center at 806-742-2210 and make an appointment with a career counselor!

Visit the Summer Camp Job Fair page to find more information about the job fair.