Join us for a Zoom webinar where you will learn about many resources Texas Tech has to offer to support your Academic Success! This webinar is part of Family Days, so feel free to invite your family members to join, too!
Join us for a Zoom webinar where you will learn about many resources Texas Tech has to offer to support your Red Raider's Academic Success! Participating departments include:
University Advising
Pre-Professional Health Academic Advising
Learning Center
Supplemental Instruction
Raider Ready Program
Student Success and Retention
University Studies
Risk Intervention and Safety Education
Transformative Undergraduate Education
Programs for Academic Development and Retention
Texas Success Initiative
Attendees will be entered into a drawing for fun Texas Tech prizes.
Registration required - visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CwpyyWl7R_eKjVREWAGu9g to register.