Academic Support for Red Raiders Zoom Webinar TODAY!

Join us for a Zoom webinar where you will learn about many resources Texas Tech has to offer to support your Academic Success!  This webinar is part of Family Days, so feel free to invite your family members to join, too!

  • University Advising
  • Pre-Professional Health Academic Advising
  • Learning Center
  • Supplemental Instruction
  • Raider Ready Program
  • Student Success and Retention
  • University Studies
  • Risk Intervention and Safety Education
  • Transformative Undergraduate Education
  • Programs for Academic Development and Retention
  • Texas Success Initiative

    • Attendees will be entered into a drawing for fun Texas Tech prizes. 

    Registration required - visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CwpyyWl7R_eKjVREWAGu9g to register.
    		Posted:
    10/15/2020

    Originator:
    Christine Self

    Email:
    christine.self@ttu.edu

    Department:
    Parent Relations

    Event Information
    Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
    Event Date: 10/16/2020

    Location:
    Zoom

