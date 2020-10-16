Join us for a Zoom webinar where you will learn about many resources Texas Tech has to offer to support your Academic Success! This webinar is part of Family Days, so feel free to invite your family members to join, too!

University Advising

Pre-Professional Health Academic Advising

Learning Center

Supplemental Instruction

Raider Ready Program

Student Success and Retention

University Studies

Risk Intervention and Safety Education

Transformative Undergraduate Education

Programs for Academic Development and Retention

Texas Success Initiative

Attendees will be entered into a drawing for fun Texas Tech prizes.