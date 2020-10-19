TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Call for Logos/Testimonials for the Spanish Heritage Program
We are revamping the Spanish heritage program and need your help. 
________________________

Email Title: Logo

We are asking former, current, and future students to help create logo for our program. We do not have anything specific in mind. If you would like to view our website for inspiration, please do! 


_________________________

Email Title: Testimonial

If you would like to create a video testimonial, the video can be in English, Spanish, or both. We ask that the following questions be answered: 
What class did you take?
What did you learn?
What did you like about the class?
Why would you recommend it?


The due dates for both are October 25th and we ask that they be sent to cmll.spanishheritagelanguage@ttu.edu. Should you have any questions, please let us know!
Posted:
10/19/2020

Originator:
Sylvia Flores

Email:
sylvia.flores@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


