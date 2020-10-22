For this fall, the TTU IT Division has negotiated with a select group of strategic partners to provide online educational sessions in lieu of our typical in-person sessions. In compliance with TTU’s social distancing guidelines, this training will be provided via Zoom, and you will receive an email with the link to join the meeting.

As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Palo Alto, on Thursday, October 22 for a campus IT Security Briefing. Palo Alto will discuss the following topics:

Threat Brief: Malware - Seconds Count

Threat Landscape: Targets

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 2pm—4pm (CDT)

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom.