Do you want to Help Others? Do you want to Find Meaningful Employment?
This is possible and more with a Master of Social Work (MSW).  According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Social Work is one of the fastest growing occupations. 

With a MSW there are many career paths! Join us for a live virtual event, via Zoom, on October 22 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm to meet members of our Social Work team and learn more about how you can work towards a meaningful career in the field of Social Work.

Email valorie.duvall@ttu.edu to obtain a link to join this live virtual information session. 
Posted:
10/19/2020

Originator:
Adrienne Scales

Email:
Adrienne.Scales@ttu.edu

Department:
SASW

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 10/22/2020

Location:
Virtual through Zoom

