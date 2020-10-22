This is possible and more with a Master of Social Work (MSW). According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Social Work is one of the fastest growing occupations.





With a MSW there are many career paths! Join us for a live virtual event, via Zoom, on October 22 from 5:00pm to 6:30pm to meet members of our Social Work team and learn more about how you can work towards a meaningful career in the field of Social Work.





Email valorie.duvall@ttu.edu to obtain a link to join this live virtual information session.