Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr: "Random Thoughts" Friday, October 23rd from 12-1 PM REGISTER HERE to receive Zoom webinar link

Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. is best known for social and political commentary, through letterpress printed posters typically printed on chipboard. "All Artists Are Political" reads one of his letterpress posters. Kennedy will be the third presenter in School of Art's Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker Series.





An AT&T systems analyst until the age of 40, Kennedy switched careers after being inspired by an 18th-century print shop and book bindery demonstration at a Chicago museum. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studied under legendary book designer Walter Hamady, and earned an MFA in 1997. He later taught graphic design at the Henry Radford Hope School of Fine Arts at Indiana University. In 2015, Kennedy was honored as a United States Artists Glasgow Fellow in Crafts. Kennedy has been featured in the 2008 documentary Proceed and Be Bold! by Laura Zinger.

Mapping Justice , an exhibition of Kennedy's letterpress posters printed on state road maps will be on display in the Art Building Folio Gallery from October 20th through November 8th. Using large sans-serif woodblock letters to letterpress directly on maps of Alabama, Wisconsin, and the like, Kennedy selects quotes by social justice activists including Frederick Douglass, Robert La Follette, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Some posters display multiple layers of text. On one Alabama map black ink text memorializing Jimmie Lee Jackson, who was beaten and shot to death in Marion, Alabama in 1963 working for voter rights, is printed over a layer of large text reading "Murder in Alabama" printed in red ink.



10/22/2020



Jose Arredondo



joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



School of Art



12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

10/23/2020



Zoom webinar - registration required



