TTU MVP Green Zone Module III: Attendees will increase their understanding of mental health concerns sometimes faced by veterans and service members; decrease the stigma of mental health concerns such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD; explore the nature of interpersonal violence and sexual assault and; be provided with referral resources. Module III is sponsored by Military & Veterans Programs and Student Counseling Services.

Green Zone Module I must be taken before subsequent training modules can be scheduled. Other modules include the following: Understanding Benefits, Mental Health, Disability Support Services, Advising Veterans, Hiring Veterans and Special Topics.

