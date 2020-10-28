



The Office of International Affairs would like to invite Texas Tech Faculty & Staff to attend our fourth annual Open House. The event will be a Drive-Through and will take place on Wednesday, October 28 starting at 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the North Visitor Parking lot of the International Cultural Center (ICC).

Texas Tech Faculty & Staff will be able to drive to the North Visitor Parking Lot of the International Cultural Center, say hello to the Office of International Affairs team members, from the safety of their vehicle, and receive a complimentary bag with OIA gifts and a gift card to a Lubbock restaurant. The bags will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

11:30 a.m. - Until all complimentary bags are given out

International Cultural Center

1601 Indiana Ave | North Visitor Parking Lot



