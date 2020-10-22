Would you like to participate in a vascular health study?

A research study is being conducted on blood vessel health and muscle function. We are seeking inactive women (ages 18-79 years) with a body mass index between 18.5-39.9 kg/m2 and a systolic blood pressure less than 160 mmHg.

The study will be assessing blood vessel health and muscle function at rest and during low-intensity exercises. The aim of the study is to look at how age and body composition affects the health of the blood vessels in the human body. Body composition (fat and muscle mass), muscle strength, and blood markers of metabolism and glucose control will be measured.

This study will consist of a total of 3 visits. Each visit will be about 1 hour and 30 minutes in duration. For visit 2, we will collect about 1 tablespoon of blood. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus. Participants will be compensated $30 for their participation in this study.

If interested, please send your contact information to arun.maharaj@ttu.edu (954-937-9130), stephen.fischer@ttu.edu (330-208-3339), mauricio.martinez@ttu.edu (562-292-6489), or katherine.dillon@ttu.edu (951-317-2935). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa, a Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, who can be contacted at arturo.figueroa@ttu.edu in English or Spanish.