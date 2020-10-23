School of Theatre & Dance website All performances of 20/20 Visions: The Violet Response Project will be presented virtually on Zoom and are viewable on PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android devices. Tickets are $5 and available for purchase online through the “Productions” menu on the

Texas Tech students: use your R-number as a discount code at checkout to receive a FREE ticket.

New Voices Series THE BLUE FLOWER | by Bryce Real Directed by Jesse Jou October 22-25, 2020

In the kingdom of Kleinfurden, Hackett, a lonely outsider, goes on a quest to find the Blue Flower, a powerful magical flower that will grant his wish to become the kind of man everyone will love. As he encounters new friends and enemies along the way, Hackett must struggle with the demon of his own insecurities. Can he overcome his fears, or will he be lost forever? An engaging and bittersweet fable about what it means to be a man, by MFA playwriting student Bryce Real. Posted:

10/23/2020



Originator:

Cory Norman



Email:

cory.norman@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 10/23/2020



Location:

a virtual performance on Zoom Webinar



