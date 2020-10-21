All of us at Texas Tech Public Media appreciate you and your support of FM89.1, your local public radio station. As a non-profit station built on public service, we rely on public support. We cannot thank you enough for keeping FM89.1 strong for thirty-three years!



For many, NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered are an indispensable beginning and end to your workday. NPR works tirelessly to bring you news that is fact based, sound-rich, unburdened by the dictates of commercial media, and true to the core values of real journalism. At a time when other media outlets are winding down, we are increasing our investment in reporting the news of our local community.





We are also sensitive to our listeners who have told us that the relentless onslaught of news through the spring and summer has become too much. If the major stories of the day are too intense, FM89.1 has an incredible array of cultural and music programs to enjoy like Travel with Rick Steves, Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me, Mountain Stage, and jazz through the night.





During the COVID pandemic and all the resulting uncertainty surrounding our lives, the comfort, companionship, inspiration, and passion of classical music has helped us navigate this uncharted territory. Your financial contribution continues to help provide intellectual stimulation, entertainment, and solace to our listeners through the beauty of this music.