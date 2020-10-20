In addition to the current hours of 7:30 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday, the ATLC Main location in the west basement of the main Library building, is now open Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The ATLC also manages eight remote computer labs throughout campus, some accessible 24/7. For information on these labs, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/labs/index.php.

If you are unable to visit the TTU Campus, the ATLC also has remote computer access capabilities. These remotely accessible workstations include all software applications currently available on ATLC workstations. Please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/labs/atlc/remote.php for more information.

Should you experience any issues or have any questions regarding any of the ATLC managed computer labs, please contact Technology Support Facilities and Services at itts.facilities@ttu.edu.