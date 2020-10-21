On Saturday, October 24th, during Banner patches and upgrades, 2-Factor Authentication will be enabled for Banner 9 Admin. After enabling, users will be prompted for a 2nd authentication factor when accessing Banner 9 Admin. Prior to this date, we request that users of Banner Admin update their initial start page settings to prevent a "Service Invocation Error" that occurs when the initial start page is not set. Instructions on how to set your initial start page in Banner Admin can be found in the following askIT article: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/portal/app/portlets/results/viewsolution.jsp?guest=1&solutionid=201015115947027 Posted:

10/21/2020



Originator:

Dustin Jordan



Email:

dustin.jordan@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt





Categories

IT Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Employees

