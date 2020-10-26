October 26 & November 5, 2020

Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Webinars

Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students are invited to join!



University Outreach and Engagement will be hosting two webinars this fall to highlight the recipients of the 2020 President’s Engaged Scholarship Awards. This annual awards program recognizes Texas Tech faculty from all disciplines for a project or activity that demonstrates exemplary and sustained commitment to mutually beneficial partnerships with external communities. Recognized faculty apply their teaching, research, or creative activity to find innovative solutions to social, economic, or environmental issues for the benefit of specific communities or the general public, as well as the university and scholarship.



During the webinars, the award winners will provide an overview of their projects, and share best practices, challenges, and lessons learned. They will highlight the impacts that their engagement has had on student teaching and learning, research and innovation, as well as their scholarship. Graduate and undergraduate students who were involved in the award-winning projects will provide their perspectives and discuss the impacts that the experience has had on their learning, academic pathway, and career goals.



Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Webinar

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2:00-3:30PM



Session 1 | 2:00-2:45 p.m.

"The Texas Liberator Project"

(Winner of the President’s Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Award)

Presenters:

Aliza Wong, Professor and Interim Dean, Honors College, TTU

Fran Berg, Commissioner, Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission



Session 2 | 2:45-3:30 p.m.

"Promoting Child Development, Inclusion, and Health Through Natural Learning"

(Winner of the President’s Emerging Engaged Scholarship Award)

Presenters:

Charles Klein, Associate Professor, Landscape Architecture; College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, TTU

Muntazar Monsur, Assistant Professor, Landscape Architecture, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resource, TTU

Kristi Gaines, Associate Professor, Design, College of Human Sciences; Associate Dean, Graduate School, TTU

Malinda Colwell, Professor, Human Development and Family Sciences, College of Human Sciences, TTU

Lori Guerrero, Instructor, Design, College of Human Sciences, TTU



Interested in Submitting Your Project for the 2021 Awards?



A Call for Nominations for the 2021 President’s Engaged Scholarship Awards will go out on November 10, 2020. Deadline for Submissions is February 15, 2021. For further information, visit the President's Engaged Scholarship Awards website.

