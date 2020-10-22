|
Don't miss your chance to find out the 2020 Homecoming Royalty Court! Watch the announcement online at 11:30 at http://homecoming.ttu.edu and vote for who you want to be Homecoming King and Queen. Voting starts at 12:00PM! Follow the Student Activities Board @TexasTechSAB for more information and to follow along with the week's events!
|Posted:
10/22/2020
Originator:
Bethany Deluna
Email:
bethany.r.deluna@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/22/2020
Location:
http://www.homecoming.ttu.edu/
