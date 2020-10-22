Don't miss your chance to find out the 2020 Homecoming Royalty Court! Watch the announcement online at 11:30 at http://homecoming.ttu.edu and vote for who you want to be Homecoming King and Queen. Voting starts at 12:00PM! Follow the Student Activities Board @TexasTechSAB for more information and to follow along with the week's events! Posted:

10/22/2020



Originator:

Bethany Deluna



Email:

bethany.r.deluna@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/22/2020



Location:

http://www.homecoming.ttu.edu/



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

