Parent and Family Relations is pleased to announce that BreakShuttle will provide bus trips to assist Texas Tech students in traveling home for Thanksgiving. BreakShuttle makes it easy for students at Texas Tech University to save time and money and avoid the hassle of getting home by providing direct, safe and affordable transportation to Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.

Buses depart Lubbock on Wednesday, November 25th. Seating is based on availability and is sold on a first come, first served basis. Prices vary by destination.

Inbound trips back to Texas Tech University after the Winter Semester Break will be available for purchase later in the semester. Visit Texas Tech BreakShuttle

Please note the following COVID-19 Guidelines from Breakshuttle:



Our COVID-19 response for fall 2020 charter trips meets or exceeds state and federal regulations and CDC recommendations. Here's what you need to know:



· All BreakShuttle trips limit vehicle capacity to 50%.



· Passengers and drivers will wear masks covering their mouth and nose.



· Ticket purchasers agree to the COVID-19 liability waiver detailing personal responsibility based on health conditions and known exposure.



· Passengers will confirm compliance with the health and exposure conditions prior to boarding.





Questions about registration for the bus trip should be directed to Break Shuttle, http://www.breakshuttle.com/, information@breakshuttle.com, or (855) 620-1924.