We are seeking nominations for the following LHFSA officers effective immediately – 8/31/2022:

• President-Elect

• Secretary

• Treasurer

• Historian





Membership requirements must be met in accordance with the Bylaws. To view bylaws, please see attached or visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lhfsa/PDFs/Bylaws_Amended_Jan2015.pdf

Please consider nominating yourself or another member in good standing. If you are interested in nominating a member, please obtain consent before sending in the nomination.