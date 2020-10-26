We are at halfway to our goal! Help us reach our goal by donating at https://banapps.texastech.edu/ITIS/SECCv2/

Last day to donate is November 24th.





Donations made during October 26, 2020-October 31,2020 will be entered for a chance to win one of these fours prizes:

4 tickets and a parking pass to the Oklahoma Football Game on Oct. 31

A DIY Wood Workshop with Board and Brush

20% discount on swim lessons from Recreational Sports

Laser Tag from Main Event





Want to learn more about SECC? Go to our website http://www.depts.ttu.edu/secc/ or email us at secc@ttu.edu.