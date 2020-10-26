Massages are once again available at the TTU Recreational Sports Center. To ensure our patron's safety, we have made some changes to our policies and how we perform massages.

Masseuse:

Our massage therapist will be wearing a mask at all times. We recommend our patrons to wear masks as well, but it is not required. Our masseuse will have gloves available nearby if you request she put them on.

Cleaning:

Before and after every massage session, we will carry out a deep cleaning of the room using a misting machine, called KARCHER, that sprays a fine mist of Vital Oxide over everything. Rest assured, this cleaning product will kill 99.999% of germs with ease.

Appointment times:

To accommodate for the new cleaning procedures, our massage times have cleaning procedures, our massage times have changed. Our new appointment times: 11:30am, 12:50pm, 2:10pm, and 3:30pm Tuesday through Friday.

Guidelines for Entering into the Recreational Sports Facility:

Visit the Fit/Well Office (Monday-Friday 10am-7pm) or call 806-742-3828 to make an appointment.





We hope to see you soon!