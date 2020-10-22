|
Interested in design? Ever wonder what makes certain places perfect for socializing or people watching? Or, why spending time in natural environments can make you feel rejuvenated? Come learn more about the psychology behind design! Enroll in ID 2383: Environment and Behavior for Spring 2021. Open to ALL majors and fulfills 3 credits of Core Social and Behavioral Sciences!
Posted:
10/22/2020
Originator:
Erin Sopronyi
Email:
erin.r.sopronyi@ttu.edu
Department:
Department of Design DOD
