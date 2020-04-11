UPROOTED: An Artist & Teacher Panel Discussion Wednesday, November 4th, 4:00-8:00 PM Free Virtual Webinar: REGISTER HERE to receive webinar link

UPROOTED serves as the unifying theme for this panel discussion which begins with a consideration of borders and the importance of transforming local communities through creative production. Since the onset of the pandemic and the emergence of national protests against police brutality and systemic racism, the theme has also taken on additional meanings in relation to the teaching and learning in classrooms as well as building respect, equity, and care in communities. The panel will take an interdisciplinary approach to art to develop an understanding of the value of place and provide a resource for teachers. Rina Little, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Art Education at Texas Tech University will present and serve as moderator.

Andrés Peralta, Ph.D. Assistant Professor of Art Education at Texas Tech University will present and serve as moderator.

Portia Cobb is a filmmaker, interdisciplinary artist, and Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She will discuss her work Rooted: The Storied Land, Memory, and Belonging, drawing upon memory and history "as a means of confronting forced movement and forgetting."

Raoul Deal is an interdisciplinary community artist who will discuss how he works collaboratively in community settings. He is the Coordinator of the Community Art BA Program at the Peck School of the Arts, UW-Milwaukee.

Sean Justice is a photographer, art educator, and an Assistant Professor at Texas State University and will focus on Internet learning as creative practice for teaching and learning.

is a photographer, art educator, and an Assistant Professor at Texas State University and will focus on Internet learning as creative practice for teaching and learning. Dawn Stienecker is an Assistant Professor of Instruction at the University of Texas at Austin, who researches the city as educator, grassroots arts organizing, and resources for teaching. Landmark Arts Exhibitions and Speaker Programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock.

10/27/2020



Jose Arredondo



joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



School of Art



Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 11/4/2020



Zoom webinar - registration required



