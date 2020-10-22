We are seeking PRACTICAL SKILLS: Web design experience. Marketing and communication expertise using social media. Facility with Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office. Clarity and conciseness in written communication. Digital Photo editing experience. Video editing skills, including experience with sound editing software (Audacity, Garage Band) and Youtube's creator platform (preferred).

Hours: 5 hours per week. Start date: November 2, 2020 End date: November 30, 2020 Compensation: $250

Application deadline: October 28, 2020

To apply, request full job description from: Angelamariani.Smith@ttu.edu AND janis.elliott@ttu.edu

Posted:

10/22/2020



Originator:

JANIS J Elliott



Email:

janis.elliott@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

