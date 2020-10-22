TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Student Assistant Part-time position
We are seeking PRACTICAL SKILLS:
Web design experience.
Marketing and communication expertise using social media. 
Facility with Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office.
Clarity and conciseness in written communication.
Digital Photo editing experience.
Video editing skills, including experience with sound editing software (Audacity, Garage Band) and Youtube's creator platform (preferred). 

Hours:  5 hours per week.
Start date: November 2, 2020
End date: November 30, 2020
Compensation: $250

Application deadline: October 28, 2020

To apply, request full job description from:
Angelamariani.Smith@ttu.edu  AND janis.elliott@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/22/2020

Originator:
JANIS J Elliott

Email:
janis.elliott@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art


Categories