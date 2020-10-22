We are seeking PRACTICAL SKILLS:
Web design experience.
Marketing and communication expertise using social media.
Facility with Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office.
Clarity and conciseness in written communication.
Digital Photo editing experience.
Video editing skills, including experience with sound editing software (Audacity, Garage Band) and Youtube's creator platform (preferred).
Hours: 5 hours per week.
Start date: November 2, 2020
End date: November 30, 2020
Compensation: $250
Application deadline: October 28, 2020
To apply, request full job description from:
Angelamariani.Smith@ttu.edu AND janis.elliott@ttu.edu