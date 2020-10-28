TTU HomeTechAnnounce

5 Things You Should Know: Government Contracting Webinar
Where's My Contract? 5 Things You Should Know: Government Contracting

Every year, the Federal Government spends billions of dollars with certified Veteran owned, woman owned and other certified small businesses. Join the NW Texas PTAC Procurement Technical Assistance Center as we host this webinar presented by Matt Schoonover, founder and managing member of the law firm of Schoonover & Mori-arty LLC, as he talks about 5 things every Government contractor should know..
  • When: October 28th, 2020
  • Time: 2:00pm-3:30pm
  • Cost: FREE
  • Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1
  • Questions: 806-745-3973
Posted:
10/26/2020

Originator:
Sydney Langford

Email:
Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 10/28/2020

Location:
by Zoom

