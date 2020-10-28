5 Things You Should Know: Government Contracting Webinar

Where's My Contract? 5 Things You Should Know: Government Contracting

Every year, the Federal Government spends billions of dollars with certified Veteran owned, woman owned and other certified small businesses. Join the NW Texas PTAC Procurement Technical Assistance Center as we host this webinar presented by Matt Schoonover, founder and managing member of the law firm of Schoonover & Mori-arty LLC, as he talks about 5 things every Government contractor should know.. When: October 28th, 2020

Time: 2:00pm-3:30pm

Cost: FREE

Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1

Questions: 806-745-3973 Posted:

10/26/2020



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/28/2020



Location:

by Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center

