The Woman in Black will continue its run with a 2nd weekend of performances. The acclaimed ghost story is theatrically adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from Susan Hill's novel of the same name. This play is the 2nd longest running production in London's famous West End Theatre District. The production serves as the Thesis performance of TTU School of Theatre & Dance student Paul Kortemeier (MFA Performance & Pedagogy). The show is directed by Zach Dailey, and features performances by Kortemeier, Cory Lawson (TTU School of Theatre & Dance PhD candidate) and the dark specter wandering decrepit halls within the historic Wallace Theater.

WHAT: The Woman in Black (adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from Susan Hill's novel)

WHEN: Oct. 30 at 7:30pm-9:30pm

Oct. 31 9:00pm-11pm

*includes 1 intermission

WHERE: Levelland Wallace Theater (823 Houston Street, Levelland, TX, 79336)

TIX: $20 GA; $10 students; available here: https://wallacetheater.com/events/2020/10/23/the-woman-in-black-a-ghost-story-presented-in-live-theater

SOCIAL DISTANCING PRECAUTIONS: To abide by social distancing guidelines, seating for these shows is limited. When purchasing your ticket, please note the names of guests in your party and if you would like to be seated with guests in another specific party.

Venue seating is set in a cabaret style. We will take drink and concession orders at your table and serve them to you.

As a reminder - if you are not feeling well or have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please protect your fellow audience members and share your tickets with someone else or reach out for a refund. We all want to take care of our family, friends, and neighbors!

The lobby of the Wallace is small. We ask that all audience members wear a mask for entry to the event. You are welcome to take it off or leave it on once seated at your table.