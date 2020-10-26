Hello!



Our names are Katia Mathews, a senior student at Texas Tech University, and Professor Genevieve Durham, Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts. We are conducting research to learn how performing music can affect cardiovascular and mental health.



We would like you to help us with this research. You will be asked to play a musical instrument of choice for 10 minutes while wearing a heart monitor. Your heart rate will be measured for five minutes before and after the experiment, totaling 20 total minutes of research time. Participants that are accepted into the experiment and perform the research task will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100.00 Amazon gift card! There is a 1 in 30 chance of winning this gift card. The Amazon gift card will be awarded in the first week of November.

Your participation is completely voluntary and there are no direct benefits for your participation. You can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time.



We appreciate your time and effort for this research study.



Would you like to participate? Please click on the following link to see if you are eligible for this study:





https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdiiayyo89D7CbV5_DXpdN5zVFQjPwn6U-8ed2WEycsT6aIYw/viewform?usp=sf_link

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.