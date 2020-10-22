TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS GUIDES AVAILABLE AT LIBRARIES SERVICE DESKS

Copies of the League of Women Voters of Lubbock County Nonpartisan Voters' Guide to the General Election are available for pickup in the University Library on the Ground floor at/near the two east and west public service desks.

 

  There are also copies at the Reference Desk in the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, as well as the Architecture and Law Libraries.

 

   Additionally, you can access the Voters Guide online at the League of Women Voters of Lubbock County's website: http://lwvlubbock.org/VoterGuide.html    

 

General information on voting is at the Lubbock County Office of Elections website: http://www.votelubbock.org
