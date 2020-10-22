Copies of the League of Women Voters of Lubbock County Nonpartisan Voters' Guide to the General Election are available for pickup in the University Library on the Ground floor at/near the two east and west public service desks.

There are also copies at the Reference Desk in the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, as well as the Architecture and Law Libraries.

Additionally, you can access the Voters Guide online at the League of Women Voters of Lubbock County's website: http://lwvlubbock.org/VoterGuide.html

General information on voting is at the Lubbock County Office of Elections website: http://www.votelubbock.org