Texas Tech's Department of Landscape Architecture is leading a new project honoring a valued, long-time university employee. LARC 2413: Studio 3 class has closely worked with the Christine DeVitt and Helen DeVitt Jones Child Development Research Center (CDRC) to design an outdoor classroom in the organization’s preschool playground area. Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19 and consequent social distancing requirements, the class decided to arrange a virtual exhibition of students' works. Students and faculties expect that the virtual exhibition will provide a way for CDRC teachers, parents, staff, and other visitors to see all the designs, comment on them, and engage in discussions using social media platforms.

The virtual exhibition containing students’ designs can be accessed via the link below.

https://www.artsteps.com/embed/5f851d7024cdf120f3f86533

The project was done in the memory of Marjie Collins, a 25-year veteran of the CDRC, who passed away earlier this year. As part of the design process, LA faculties Dr. Muntazar Monsur and Daniel Phillips and their students conducted an online survey with 15 CDRC teachers and caregivers to get their insights about how the design should incorporate Collins's teaching philosophies. Students then used the data from the survey to develop their concepts and design.