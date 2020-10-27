Phys & Astro Zoom colloquium will be held on TUESDAY OCT 27 at 3:30pm and the Zoom meeting with the speaker at 12:00pm. We invite our Distinguished alumna Ginger Kerrick, Deputy director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, Johns Space Center, NASA and a member of the Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System.
Speaker: Ginger Kerrick (Johns Space Center, NASA)
- Title: Artemis – An Overview of NASA’s Lunar Exploration Program
- Date: TUESDAY OCT 27
- Zoom colloquium: 3:30pm - 4:30pm
- Meeting with the speaker: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Zoom meeting ID: 995 291 7599 Passcode: PHAS
For more information please visit https://indico.ads.ttu.edu/conferenceDisplay.py?confId=1550