Phys & Astro Zoom colloquium will be held on TUESDAY OCT 27 at 3:30pm and the Zoom meeting with the speaker at 12:00pm. We invite our Distinguished alumna Ginger Kerrick, Deputy director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, Johns Space Center, NASA and a member of the Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System.

Speaker: Ginger Kerrick (Johns Space Center, NASA) Title: Artemis – An Overview of NASA’s Lunar Exploration Program

Date: TUESDAY OCT 27

Zoom colloquium: 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Meeting with the speaker : 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Zoom meeting ID: 995 291 7599 Passcode: PHAS

For more information please visit https://indico.ads.ttu.edu/conferenceDisplay.py?confId=1550





10/23/2020



Myoung Hwan Kim



myounghwan.Kim@ttu.edu



Physics



Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 10/27/2020



Please find the Zoom link here https://indico.ads.ttu.edu/conferenceDisplay.py?confId=1550



