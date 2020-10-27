TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Phys & Astro Seminar: Artemis – An Overview of NASA’s Lunar Exploration Program

Phys & Astro Zoom colloquium will be held on TUESDAY OCT 27 at 3:30pm and the Zoom meeting with the speaker at 12:00pm. We invite our Distinguished alumna Ginger Kerrick, Deputy director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, Johns Space Center, NASA and a member of the Board of Regents for the Texas Tech University System. 


Speaker: Ginger Kerrick (Johns Space Center, NASA)

  • Title: Artemis – An Overview of NASA’s Lunar Exploration Program
  • Date: TUESDAY OCT 27
  • Zoom colloquium: 3:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Meeting with the speaker: 12:00pm - 1:00pm
  • Zoom meeting ID: 995 291 7599 Passcode: PHAS

For more information please visit https://indico.ads.ttu.edu/conferenceDisplay.py?confId=1550




 
Posted:
10/23/2020

Originator:
Myoung Hwan Kim

Email:
myounghwan.Kim@ttu.edu

Department:
Physics

Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2020

Location:
Please find the Zoom link here https://indico.ads.ttu.edu/conferenceDisplay.py?confId=1550

