FM89.1 appreciates our listeners and your investment to bring countless hours of compelling radio to our community. We have some great thank you gifts to offer for your contribution.

*KTTZ Passport (PBS shows on demand)



*Texas Tech Public Media Mask



*Lubbock Music Now



*Jazz for a Christmas Present 2-CD Set



*Red T-Shirt, Texas Tech Public Media Mask & Stand with the Facts Mug



*Clint’s Pick – Bizet: Carmen 2 DVD Set – Greatest Performances at the Metropolitan Opera



*Opus in Brick and Stone: The Architectural and Planning Heritage of Texas Tech University by Brian H. Griggs – Book



*Voices of Ascension: 9 Centuries of Choral Music 4-CD Box Set



*Public Radio Mason Jar