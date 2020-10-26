TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FM89.1 appreciates our listeners and your investment to bring countless hours of compelling radio to our community. We have some great thank you gifts to offer for your contribution.

*KTTZ Passport (PBS shows on demand)

*Texas Tech Public Media Mask

*Lubbock Music Now

*Jazz for a Christmas Present 2-CD Set 

*Red T-Shirt, Texas Tech Public Media Mask & Stand with the Facts Mug

*Clint’s Pick – Bizet: Carmen 2 DVD Set – Greatest Performances at the Metropolitan Opera

*Opus in Brick and Stone: The Architectural and Planning Heritage of Texas Tech University by Brian H. Griggs – Book

*Voices of Ascension: 9 Centuries of Choral Music 4-CD Box Set

*Public Radio Mason Jar

Posted:
10/26/2020

Originator:
Rebekah Ivey

Email:
becky.ivey@ttu.edu

Department:
KTTZ Television Station


