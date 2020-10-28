Why do some languages have articles like English "a" and “the” but some don’t? And what do languages lacking articles do without them? Want to find out the answers? Then consider taking Studies in Linguistics (ENGL 5337) with Dr. Min-Joo Kim in Spring 2021!

In addition to addressing these questions, this course will be looking at what properties go hand in hand with the presence or absence of definite or indefinite articles in a language and what it may tell us about the mapping between form and meaning in a language, and how humans convey information using language.



Questions? Please contact Dr. Min-Joo Kim at min-joo.kim@ttu.edu in the Department of English. This course will meet from 12:30 to 1:50 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays (hybrid). And it will be useful to anyone interested in linguistics, L2 language learning and teaching, cognition, philosophy of language, and intercultural communication.

10/28/2020



Originator:

Min-Joo Kim



Email:

min-joo.kim@ttu.edu



Department:

English





