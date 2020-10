This survey is looking at the relationship experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals, between the ages of 18 and 25, currently in a romantic relationship. The survey is completely anonymous, and those who complete the survey will have the opportunity to enter a raffle for 1 of 4 $25 prizes. A more detailed description of the survey and the survey itself is provided here

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Posted:

10/29/2020



Originator:

Kaity Swecker



Email:

rianne.swecker@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





