Join us to learn more about NCFR with Maddie Hansen. Ms. Hansen is the membership manager for NCFR and is excited to share with us the benefits of being a member. If you are interested in attending the NCFR virtual conference this year, this meeting will help answer all your questions!

Zoom Information https://zoom.us/j/92977491400?pwd=YVpHVW93bmxDd3RmQ1ltZDFaSXluQT09 Meeting ID: 929 7749 1400 Passcode: 281174

10/28/2020



Madeleine Wardlow



Email: madeleine.wardlow@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 11/4/2020



Zoom Meeting



