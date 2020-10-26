The TTU IT Division will perform scheduled maintenance on the TTU Enterprise Video Services (Mediasite), mediacast.ttu.edu, on Friday, October 30, from 3 am to 7 am (CDT). During the maintenance window, all Mediasite services will be unavailable, including recording, uploading, and streaming services. Note that the maintenance being conducted will not impact the content provider or content user experience once services are available again.

Should you experience any issues with Mediasite services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.