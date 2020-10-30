ALL WELCOME on ZOOM at Spooky Introduction to MATLAB

In this spooky themed workshop I will be introducing y'all to MATLAB! I will show y'all how to download MATLAB and demonstrate how to use it! I'm also more than happy to do my best to answer any questions you may have! Be prepared for some corny fall jokes as we dive into MATLAB! This would also be a great refresh for those of you who might have taken a MATLAB course in the past and forgotten about it!

Samantha Schneider is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Spooky Introduction to MATLAB Time: Oct 30, 2020 06:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81654648155?pwd=VWNmR0ZuSnRuTUJkbWVrODc0NnpZZz09

Meeting ID: 816 5464 8155 Passcode: bp16ga

Posted:

10/30/2020



Originator:

Samantha Schneider



Email:

Samantha.Schneider@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/30/2020



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Student Organization

