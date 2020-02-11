Leslie Shockley Beyer is President of the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) in Houston, Texas. In this role, Beyer leads strategic and operational development of PESA’s programs, expansion, and execution of its mission in support of the oilfield services and equipment sector. Working with PESA’s Board of Directors, she serves as primary advocate for key priorities, promoting the sector’s technological innovation and economic contributions.





Highlights of Beyer’s career include 15 years in Washington, D.C. serving in the U.S. Senate, multiple presidential campaigns, The White House - Executive Office of the President, U.S. State Department and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Beyer also has extensive experience in public affairs, in leadership roles at Burson-Marsteller Public Affairs and a boutique public relations firm for more than six years. Most recently, Beyer served as Director, Member and Board Relations with the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), collaborating with NAM member companies on targeted priority legislative issues and advocacy efforts, primarily in the energy industry.



