HOW-TO Cook in the backcountry!!
How do you cook when you are camping?! There is way more the camp cooking than bad hot dogs, so much more! We will teach you how to use a WhisperLite stove, this is the type of stove you would take on a backpacking trip, or could even be used for car camping! Register at register.recsports.ttu.edu
Posted:
10/28/2020

Originator:
Campbell Williams

Email:
campbell.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/3/2020

Location:
TTU Outdoors Pursuits Shop


