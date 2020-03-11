|
How do you cook when you are camping?! There is way more the camp cooking than bad hot dogs, so much more! We will teach you how to use a WhisperLite stove, this is the type of stove you would take on a backpacking trip, or could even be used for car camping! Register at register.recsports.ttu.edu
10/28/2020
Campbell Williams
campbell.williams@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/3/2020
Location:
TTU Outdoors Pursuits Shop
