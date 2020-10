We are rescheduling our meeting to Thursday, October 29th at noon!

On November 3rd, the direction of our country for the next 4 years will be decided. Jump on our Zoom meeting Thursday at noon and hear Miguel Levario talk about the history of voting rights. He will speak about current efforts to suppress and disenfranchise voters, especially of color.

Don't let the weather be another barrier to education and erudition.



