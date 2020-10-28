TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Want to study abroad in Europe?
Note: This session has been rescheduled due to TTU's closure on Tuesday, Oct 27. The session will now be held on Wednesday, Oct 28. Same time, same place - just a different day!

Study Abroad In - Europe

Are you interested in studying abroad in Europe? If so, this session is for you! Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in these locations and talk about next steps you can take to learn more.


Date: October 28
Time: 4pm
Questions: Please contact studyabroad@ttu.edu.

To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing.

While we understand study abroad travel is on pause at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! Texas Tech will resume study abroad programming in 2021.

 

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/28/2020

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwodeihrDsqHd27MRutDmJtXhxndNIslAdD

Categories