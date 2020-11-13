The Center for Biodefense, Law & Public Policy is hosting a special Global Biosecurity Law Symposium. This year's topical focus: COVID-19 and the Law.
- 10:00am Welcome and Overview of the Symposium
- 10:15 - 11:00am Session 1 - Contact Tracing and Privacy Rights
- 11:00 - 11:45am Session 2 - Constitutional Protection of Individual Rights in a Pandemic
- 11:45 - 12:00pm Session 3 - Property Protection in a Pandemic
- 12:00 - 1:00pm KEYNOTE - Governance in a Pandemic by The Honorable Curtis Parrish
- 1:00 - 1:45pm Session 4 - Governance in Texas for COVID-19
- 2:00 - 2:45pm Session 5 - Federal Drug & Vaccine Responses to COVID-19
- 3:00pm - Awards Ceremony
Tickets are free and can be obtained by registering here: