An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen; a new adaptation by Brad Birch

Directed by Bill Gelber

November 5-8, 2020





Geologist Tom Stockmann discovers that the baths at the new spa, soon to bring an economic boom to the town, will actually poison its citizens. His primary opponent to getting the news out is the Mayor, his brother Peter.





Brad Birch's stream-lined, contemporary version of Ibsen's 1882 classic becomes a psychological thriller for the 21st Century.





Tickets for “An Enemy of the People” are $5 for individuals and free for students with a valid R Number, which can be entered discounts section on the checkout page. For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website, call (806) 742-3603 or email theatre.dance.boxoffice@ttu.edu.