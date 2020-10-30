Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 3rd, and the TTU Library is a voting location in Lubbock County. Registered voters may cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Texas Tech University Library’s Croslin Room. If you are planning on going to the library to vote, Transportation and Parking Services is designating the park and pay area in lot R11, also known as the band lot, as a place to park. It will only be available to those who are voting and using the pay station will not be required.