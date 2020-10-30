Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 3

rd

, and the TTU Library is a voting location in Lubbock County.

Registered voters may cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in Texas Tec

h University Library’s Croslin Room.

If you are planning on going to the library to vote, Transportation and Parking Services is designating

the park and pay area in

lot R11, also known as the band lot, as a place to park.

It will only be available to those

wh

o are voting and using the pay station will

not

be required