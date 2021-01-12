Transfer Ambassadors:

Transfer Ambassadors help their fellow transfers transition to life at Texas Tech before, during, and after orientation. If you want to get paid to help other students be successful and to make a difference on campus, this is the job for you!

As a Transfer Ambassador, you will have opportunities to learn more about Texas Tech and to help your fellow transfer students get adjusted to life on campus. Transfer Ambassadors complete leadership training during the spring semester and assist incoming transfer students in their transition to Texas Tech during the summer and fall semesters.

This is a paid position, and you will have the option of working summer I and/or summer II orientations so that you may take summer school, have an internship or study abroad and still be a Transfer Ambassador!

Transfer Leadership Institute Mentors:

The Transfer Leadership Institute is a new 8-week program designed to help new transfer students develop their personal and professional skills so they can be more successful both in and out of the classroom and have a positive impact on the Texas Tech Community.

Transfer Leadership Institute Mentors serve as support and guides to TLI participants. As a TLI Mentor, you will learn more about Texas Tech and gain valuable leadership and mentoring skills as you help other transfer students in their first year at Texas Tech. TLI Mentors complete leadership training during the spring semester and lead small groups in the TLI program in the fall semester. This is a paid position and may be done in conjunction with the Transfer Ambassador job.

You must attend an information session to apply for either opportunity! For a full list of information session dates, times and links, please visit www.transferconnection.ttu.edu. Information sessions for the spring kick off on January 12th, so mark your calendar now!

Spring Information Sessions (locations online):

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – 3:30 PM

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – 2:00 PM

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - 11:30 AM

Thursday, January 28, 2021 - 5:00 PM

Friday, January 29, 2021 - 2:30 PM

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 - 12:00 PM

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 2:00 PM