Join Erin Burns, Personal Librarian for the Whitacre College of Engineering, for a virtual overview of IEEE Xplore, Compendex (Ei Villlage 2) and ASTM Standards. Learn how to find relevant information for your papers and projects, and what these databases contain.

3 – 4 p.m. | Thursday, Nov. 12

Register at bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops. For more information, contact erin.burns@ttu.edu.