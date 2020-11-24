ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Free Market Institute is now accepting applications for the spring 2021 McLane Teammates Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, weekly undergraduate reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in the political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University (TTU) and Angelo State University (ASU). The program complements similar programs at Southern Methodist University, Baylor University, and the University of Central Arkansas. Participants will meet weekly for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a university faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program. The spring 2021 program sessions will take place online via Zoom Video Communications.

The theme for the spring 2021 program is Economics, Evolution, and the Environment. Our relationship with the natural environment affects and is affected by every aspect of economic activity. Students will read and discuss works on this issue from a variety of perspectives from authors such as Matthew Ridley and William Nordhaus.

Discussions will address questions such as:

How are biological and social evolution related?

How can economics inform ecology, and vice versa?

What does our evolutionary history imply for social policy?

What is the best way to protect the natural environment?

How can we address the problem of climate change?

Participants will receive a set of readings provided by the Free Market Institute to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address the above questions, among others of importance to the program theme. More information about the program schedule, including meeting dates, times, and schedule of readings will be provided to applicants who are invited to participate in the program.

All undergraduate students, who have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University or Angelo State University, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION PROCESS

The deadline to apply is Friday, December 11, 2020.

Interested students may apply at the link below.

APPLY HERE (McLane Teammates Reading Program)

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Free Market Institute - McLane Teammates Reading Program | Free Market Institute | TTU

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by phone at 806.742.7138 or email at free.market@ttu.edu.