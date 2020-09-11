RED RAIDER CAMP IS HIRING!

Red Raider Camp need your help to lead incoming Red Raiders as they begin their career at Texas Tech. You will help guide them through their transition to Texas Tech by introducing them to the culture, history and traditions that make Texas Tech unique. Come to a 30-minute information session this Fall to learn more!

Fall information sessions will take place:

In person: Tuesday, November 10 at 4pm in the SUB Mesa Room

Wednesday, November 11 at 1:30pm in the SUB Red Raider Lounge Virtually: Monday, November 9 at 12pm via Zoom

Thursday, November 12 at 11am via Zoom

Friday, November 13 at 11:30am via Zoom *Attending a 30-minute information session is required to receive the application.

For more information, visit www.redraidercamp.ttu.edu

11/9/2020



Originator:

Jess Sanchez



Email:

Jess.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





