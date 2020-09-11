Red Raider Camp need your help to lead incoming Red Raiders as they begin their career at Texas Tech. You will help guide them through their transition to Texas Tech by introducing them to the culture, history and traditions that make Texas Tech unique. Come to a 30-minute information session this Fall to learn more!
Fall information sessions will take place:
In person:
- Tuesday, November 10 at 4pm in the SUB Mesa Room
- Wednesday, November 11 at 1:30pm in the SUB Red Raider Lounge
Virtually:
- Monday, November 9 at 12pm via Zoom
- Thursday, November 12 at 11am via Zoom
- Friday, November 13 at 11:30am via Zoom
*Attending a 30-minute information session is required to receive the application.