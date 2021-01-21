ART, ENVIRONMENT, SUSTAINABILITY
ART 4321.301 Advanced Painting
Spring 2021 - TR 12:00-2:50
HYBRID: Zoom & Art 103 Lab
Carol Flueckiger, Associate Professor of Art
This class presents painting at the Intersection of materiality, technology and environment. Artworks will range from traditional painting methods to mixed media. Reading and writing projects suited to studio art/painting are part of the course. All skill levels and disciplines welcome to inquire. Contact Prof. Carol Flueckiger: c.flueckiger@ttu.edu.